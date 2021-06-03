Monti softball 6-3-21

The Monticello Magic softball team's season came to an end Thursday evening with a playoff loss to Cold Spring Rocori in extra innings Thursday, June 3.

The loss came after a dominating 16-1 win over St. Cloud Apollo earlier in the day. 

The Magic was eliminated from playoff action with the Rocori loss after losing to Zimmerman Tuesday, June 1 in the double-elimination tournament.

In the Apollo game, the Magic 15-runned a team for the second time this season with a 16-1 win over the Eagles.. That set up the Rocori game in the nightcap.

The girls took a 7-1 lead into the sixth inning, but Rocori tied the game. Regulation play ended with a 7-7 tie.

Both teams were held scoreless in the eighth inning. Rocori scored the winning run in the 9th to eliminate the Magic from playoff action and ends the girls' season.

