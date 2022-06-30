Tim Truebenbach.png

You may have heard this past legislative session there was great debate at the State Capitol over the budget surplus and discussion around special education cross-subsidy. Unfortunately, our legislators were unable to reach a compromise on funding and adjourned with no movement on special education cross-subsidy. I wanted to let you know specifically how this lack of funding affects our budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

Special education cross-subsidy is the difference between special education expenditures and revenue we receive from the State of Minnesota. Special education services are mandated by the federal and state govern-

ments, however, the costs are not fully funded as a result of political gridlock. To continue to support students, districts across the nation must move money from other budget areas to cover the unfunded expenditures. This is called cross-subsidy.

This upcoming school year, our district will operate with a $2.1 million budget deficit, partially as a result of special education cross-subsidy. As of the 2019-2020 school year, our total cross-subsidy was just over $4 million (this is the latest data available). There is no doubt that the mandated services for students are needed and a necessity, however, without a funding mechanism our district must draw funding from other local sources to cover these expenses.

Thankfully, in the short term, our district is in a position of financial strength to withstand this upcoming budget deficit. With ESSER and other COVID-19 relief funds, we are able to absorb this $2.1 million deficit for the upcoming school year and utilize a portion of our unassigned fund balance to minimize the impact. However, this is a short term fix. With inflation and increased expenditures, this is an area of concern for future years.

As a stakeholder in our district, I encourage you to reach out to our legislators with support for increased education funding. In particular, encourage them to consider an increase in funding in special education cross-subsidy as it does have a significant impact on all of our students here at Big Lake Schools.

Load comments