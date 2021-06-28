Visitors to Lake Maria State Park can add some extra fun to their experience this summer with an educational scavenger hunt launched by Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota.
This scavenger hunt is part of a statewide challenge happening at 69 Minnesota State Park locations and five local parks. Each scavenger hunt is tailored to a specific park and highlights 19 different types of birds, mammals, wildflowers, trees and recreational activities that can be found in that location.
The hunts combines online technology with in-person experiences. Participants access the hunts online in the form of an interactive checklist that features a photo of each item along with a brief description or fun fact about that plant or animal. Some items are very common and will be seen by most people who visit the park, such as a black-capped chickadee, while others are more elusive, such as a white indigo flower or a moose.
“Even if a participant isn’t able to check off a specific item, we hope the experience of looking for that plant or animal opens their imagination to the diversity of plant and animal life that exist in the parks,” said Lisa Filter, Parks & Trails Council’s external relations director.
Participants can submit their hunt into a weekly drawing for a $20 gift card to Minnesota State Parks. Points are awarded for each item that is found as well as for completing the hunt with children. Those points translate into entries in the weekly drawing.
An additional prize drawing has been sponsored by the Friends of Lake Maria that will be awarded at the end of the season from all entries to Lake Maria.
Because of Covid restrictions at the park, we’re not able to do our usual programming right now. We hope this this scavenger hunt will fill at least a small gap in what you usually do at the park.
Parks & Trails Council piloted the scavenger hunt idea last summer, as virtually all park programs were canceled due to Covid-19. The hunts were a self-guided, socially distanced option to fill that gap. But, even as the pandemic restrictions have lifted, these hunts have evolved into a fun activity that people enjoy doing.
The hunts are designed for all ages, but with a special attention to parents of young children. “Kids love a challenge and the colorful photos that we included make it even more engaging for them,” says Filter.
Visit Parks & Trails Council’s website at parksandtrails.org to access the hunt or look for a flyer in the park for more details the next time you visit.
