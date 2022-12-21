“Of course there is a Santa Claus,” said Tom Jerman.
And Jerman should know: He has written a book about the history of Kris Kringle and his many variations worldwide.
“Santa Claus is a symbol of the Christmas season – he is the symbol of Christmas in many nations,” Jerman said. “The symbol is real, just like the flag is the symbol for our country. People fought and died for that flag, which makes it very real. In the same way Santa Claus, as the symbol of Christmas, is very real.”
Jerman’s book is titled “Santa Claus Worldwide: A History of St. Nicholas and Other Holiday Gift-Bringers.” The book meticulously and methodically chronicles the history of the holiday celebrations around Europe and Asian countries, as well as the evil helpers – or adversaries? – of whatever form Santa Claus took in a particular area.
The book also discusses the ways “The Night Before Christmas” elevated the celebration of Santa Claus and gift giving in this country, as well as debunking some of the myths and inaccuracies surrounding the Jolly Old Elf.
What sparked Jerman’s interest in Santa Claus was a spontaneous purchase at a craft fair.
“I found a 12-inch-tall Santa Claus figurine for $15,” he said. “I bought it, and the next year I bought another one, and after a few years I had a collection of sorts.
“About 10 years ago I joined an organization called The Golden Glow of Christmas Past, and that’s when things spiraled out of control.”
That organization focuses on Christmas antiques. It helped Jerman, a former newspaper editor who became a lawyer, realize there was a world of collectibles focused on the season in general and Santa Claus in particular.
It led him to acquire more than 4,500 Santa Claus figurines; when his family moved to a new home in Asheville, North Carolina, he was forced to build another floor on the house to store the Santas.
So Jerman set out to write a book on the collectibles. But that goal also began to spin out of control as his interest was sparked to learn how the legend of Santa Claus formed and grew.
“I spent three years researching,” he said. “The first chapter of the book was supposed to be an overview of ‘Who is this Santa Claus fellow?’ By the time I had finished that chapter, it was 250 pages – and as an editor, you know you can’t have a chapter that is 250 pages.”
So Jerman made the decision to split the project into two chapters, one focused on the history of Santa Claus, and the other focused on collectibles.
Even that did not create a clean break: Jerman’s eyes turned to the famous poem about Santa called “The Night Before Christmas,” published in the Troy Sentinel. In 2023, the bicentennial of that poem’s first publication, Jerman hopes to publish a book focused on that topic, called “The Fight for the Night.”
His first book, “Santa Claus Worldwide,” is focused on how St. Nicholas, who is believed to have been the Bishop of Myra, a city located in present-day Turkey, became a symbol for the season in countries around the world.
“It’s hard to explain that this a book about the history of Santa Claus, because people focus on him being a mythical figure,” Jerman said. “That’s correct, but I’m writing about it in the same way people might write a book about the Greek gods. There’s still a story here that can be told.”
Asking Jerman about which celebration is most interesting is like asking a parent which of their children is most interesting.
“They are all interesting in their own way,” he said. “Each one seems to have their unique features. ‘Father Christmas’ in England was the first one to be depicted, and there were civil wars in England over the celebration of Christmas. …
“In the area that is now Germany, ‘Weihnachtsmann’ looks like Hagrid from the Harry Potter movies, if Hagrid were a little smaller. In the Netherlands they have ‘Sinterklass’ as an gift-giver created when the church there stopped the Christmas celebration.”
To purchase a copy of “Santa Claus Worldwide: A History of St. Nicholas and Other Holiday Gift-Bringers,” go to Amazon.com or order from Jerman’s website, http://acollectionofsantas.com. For more information on The Golden Glow of Christmas Past organization, go to http://goldenglow.org.
