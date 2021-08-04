Wright County’s road improvement project along Fenning Ave. in Monticello continues to progress. The public will see additional changes in the area starting on Monday, August 2 when construction of the roundabout at Fenning Ave. and School Blvd. begins.
The intersection will be closed to through traffic, except for the north to east leg and vice versa. A temporary bypass lane has been built to maintain traffic for westbound to northbound and southbound to eastbound traffic. A detour will be posted to access School Blvd. and will follow Chelsea Road to Edmonson Ave. Residents living along the corridor will have access through all three phases of detouring. The roundabout is set to be completed by the end of August.
In addition to the roundabout, the project includes road improvements on Fenning Ave. (County Highways 18 and 118) from School Blvd. to County Highway 37. The City of Monticello, in cooperation with the County, is also funding the construction of a pathway along Fenning Ave. from School Blvd. and connecting to the existing pathway section near the Hillside Farm neighborhood.
Additional information about the project can be found on the Wright County website at:
