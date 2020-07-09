Editor’s Note: The following commentary was submitted by Joe Rosh, a candidate for House District 29B. The Monticello Times allows candidates a position paper upon filing for political office.
Joe Rosh, a resident of Monticello, Wright County, is excited to announce his candidacy for Minnesota House District 29B in the 2020 election.
“My goal as the hopeful representative of 29B is to engage with voters in our area to hear their concerns and then to empower them by taking those concerns directly to the State Capitol on their behalf,” said Rosh. “Early conversations have made clear that economic opportunities and education are two resounding priorities in our district, and it’s my goal to bring forth sustainable growth in both areas for all residents.”
Armed with progress values and working class sensibilities, Rosh is running on a platform that he believes will best serve the interests of both current and future residents of District 29B.. “My agenda is about families: fighting for a world-class education for our kids, pushing for paid family leave, and fully committing to mental health services to ensure that working-class people, and their children, live in a more vibrant and healthy community.”
Rosh pledges to fight for local schools, which have recently suffered through budget cuts and staff reductions while suburban schools expand programming. “I want to strengthen schools in our districts to guarantee that our kids have an open path to whatever colleges or careers they choose. Students who graduate from Minnesota high schools should be able to create economic opportunities for themselves without debt and doubt.”
Rosh is a Social Studies teacher at Monticello High School, serves as President of Education Minnesota - Monticello, and coaches baseball for Monticello High School and the Monticello VFW Post 8731. He is married to Tara Rosh, and has two daughters. As a resident of Monticello, Rosh has volunteered with the Monticello Help Center, United Methodist Church of Monticello, and the Monticello Paws for Parks Committee. He plans to take this spirit of community service to House District 29B. To learn more, visit www.joerosh.com.
About Joe Rosh for Minnesota House of Representatives
Joe Rosh for Minnesota House of Representatives is dedicated to improving conditions for students and the Minnesota workforce, improving Minnesota infrastructure, and working across the aisle to create needed health care reform.
Joe Rosh is a DFL candidate for House District 29B in the Minnesota Legislature.
