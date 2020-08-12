A man accused of firing a handgun at a car full of juveniles in Elk River on July 30 was apprehended a short while later in Big Lake.
Matthew Arthur Lau, 33 of Princeton, was apprehended on County Road 43 in Big Lake near the Big Lake Fire Station after initially being seen driving west on Highway 10 towards Big Lake.
Lau was pursued by Big Lake Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Becker Police Department, and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
When Lau’s vehicle was stopped in Big Lake, he allegedly rolled down his window and threw a black .45 caliber pistol out the window, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court. The gun had a live round in the chamber, the complaint states.
The situation began to unfold at about 4:30 p.m. on July 30 when Elk River Police were called to the scene of the shooting on Highway 169 near Ranch Road.
Four juvenile males told police they had been driving in the left lane on Highway 169 in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala - heading to Elk River- when a man in a flatbed truck drove up next to them in the right lane.
“He appeared to want to cut in front of their vehicle, but there was no room,” the criminal complaint states. “He began yelling at them out the window of his truck ... He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at their vehicle.”
The driver of the truck allegedly fired the gun and the tire on the Impala immediately went flat, according to the complaint. The truck then exited Highway 169 near Ranch Road.
Police inspected the Impala and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear fender/bumper area along with a flat rear tire.
Lau has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with four counts of second degree assault-dangerous weapon and one count of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
