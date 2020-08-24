Edmonson Avenue in Monticello will be closed between Dundas Road and Chelsea Road tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 25).
Suggested alternate detour routes are Cedar Street or Fallon Avenue. The closure is the result of watermain work related to the Deephaven project.
The developer is constructing the first first of three apartment complexes on eight acres if the larger parcel.
