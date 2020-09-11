A Monticello non-profit is among 132 recipients of grant funding from the Otto Bremer Trust.
Rivers of Hope, Monticello, received $40,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust, the Trust announced on Friday, Aug. 28. The grant funds will be used for general operations of Rivers of Hope to provide advocacy services to survivors of domestic, family, and teen dating violence, the organization stated.
The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $7,43 million in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grant-making cycle.
“During these challenging times, our focus is on the communities in the region that need help and assistance now more than ever, and on the people who depend on the programs and services we help support,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.
The recent grant-making cycle is in addition to $9,170,536 in grants and program-related investments OBT made in May and June and more than $10.5 million it distributed in grants and loans to more than 300 organizations as part of the first phase of its emergency fund to help community organizations in response to Covid-19.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy.
Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company, and manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $805 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
