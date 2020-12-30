We have been getting a number of phone calls about the tax assistance program, wondering if that free help will be offered next year. Volunteers at AARP Tax Aide are working on a plan to try and do taxes thru our center, however we don’t have all the details yet. With all of the restrictions that COVID has brought for safety measures, they are working on a plan to safely come back to our center. Please know they are working on it and we will update you as soon as we can. Watch for updates later in January in these weekly articles or on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org.
In a previous article, I mentioned that our center received 15 iPads thru a grant written by Senior Community Services. I am excited to say that nine members of our Story Theater group, the River City Readers, used them to record seven of their stories. The River City Readers in years past have read to over 2,500 elementary students annually not only in Monticello, but also in surrounding communities. With the pandemic, that is not possible to do in person now and that’s where the iPads came in handy! Once the editing is done, we will let the teachers know how to access them so they can get the stories to their students. We will be putting the links on our website so anyone, including you, can watch them. Maybe even an elementary teacher in Maine or Washington will pass them on to their students! Very exciting! I will keep you posted in case you want to take a peek.
There aren’t always a lot of exciting things to do during the winter months, especially these days. I would like to invite you to take part in our Movie Mondays events. Movies are shown at 1 p.m. on the community center Mississippi Room big screen every Monday that the senior center is open. It could be a new release or a classic movie. You can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown. As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance.
You can also call us to let us know if you plan to come to the next senior center Book Club meeting. The group meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. They will meet at the center on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:30 a.m. If you care to join them, just let us know.
Caring for a family member, friend, neighbor? Helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the senior center on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, January 13, from 1:30-3 p.m. This group provides both support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Licensed Social Worker, Becky Allard, is the facilitator and does an excellent job. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
Ali, a nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community, does a great job providing blood pressure checks at our center each month. She will be at the center on Tuesday, January 12 from 11 a.m. to noon. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 to let us know you want to come and get your blood pressure checked on the 12th.
Please keep in mind that the senior center will be closed on December 31 and January 1. 2020 has been an interesting year to say the least. As this year comes to an end, I think we are all anticipating what we hope will be a better one in 2021. Happy New Year to you!
