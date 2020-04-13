BUFFALO, MN – On April 8, 2020, Governor Walz extended the Stay at Home order through May 4, 2020.
COVID-19 has spread across the country; every state has confirmed cases. Regardless of where people live during the winter, there is potential for them to fall ill or be a carrier of the virus. Wright County Public Health encourages those returning to their permanent residence in Wright County to familiarize themselves with Minnesota’s Stay at Home order.
Please keep the following in mind when thinking about going out in public; the only reasons to leave home are to pick up essential items such as food and medications, seek health care, care for loved ones, spend time outside, or to provide a critical service. Those who are not feeling well should stay home.
When out in public, it is important people maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others. Homemade face coverings can be worn to protect other people by reducing the chance that the wearer, who does not have symptoms but still may be infected, can pass on the disease.
Wright County Public Health is committed to protecting the community in this difficult time. Those who are having difficulty accessing needed items or are unable to leave home can text or call the Wright County Hotline at 763-682-7607.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, people over 60 or those that have certain underlying health conditions are at greater risk of developing a severe illness if infected by the coronavirus.
These underlying health conditions include blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, compromised immune system, late term or recent pregnancy, endocrine disorders, metabolic disorders, heart disease, lung disease, neurological conditions.
With help from local partners, Wright County Public Health has built a directory of local resources related to groceries, food shelves, medication, transportation, mental health, and other services available to support people during this time. Visit www.co.wright.mn.us/948/Resources or text/call 763-682-7607.
