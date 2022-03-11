On Tuesday, March 8, 15 of Wright County’s 18 townships conducted elections. Township elections are not administered by the county Elections Divisions, so there was a delay for the final results to be reported.
Most elections saw one candidate file for township offices, but there were some anomalies in some of the races. Four offices had nobody on the ballot – two supervisor positions in Monticello Township, one supervisor in Maple Lake Township and the Town Clerk position in Woodland Township that were determined by write-in balloting.
The strangest election took place in Stockholm Township where Town Supervisor incumbent Dan Geslinger was the only name on the ballot, but was defeated by write-in candidate Davis Sand.
For more information on individual races, contact the Township Hall where they took place.
Albion Township – Town Supervisor Seat B (3-year term): Bob Neumann 33 votes, Write-in 0
Albion Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Debbie Uecker 35, Write-in 0
Buffalo Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Donald Schmidt 42, Write-in 0
Buffalo Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Mark Hoffman 41, Write-in 0
Chatham Township – Town Supervisor Seat B (3 years): Luke Elsenpeter 18, Write-in 0
Chatham Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Jim Bischoff 18, Write-in 0
Cokato Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Daniel Bravinder 28, Write-in 0
Cokato Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Lea Sitala 28, Write-in 0
Corinna Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Larry Smith 63, Write-in 2
Franklin Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Jim Hawkridge 45, Write-in 7
French Lake Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Paul Erickson 26, Write-in 2
Maple Lake Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Nobody was on the ballot, but there were 75 write-in ballots. Results: John Pederson 53, Greg Gindele 18, Vernon Haag 1, Al Hudek 1, Bill Henson 1, blank ballot 1
Marysville Township – Town Supervisor Seat B (3 years): William Uter 77, Shelly Velde 12, Lee Reinhart 9, Write-in 0
Middleville Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): James Raymond 27, Write-in 0
Middleville Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Joey Berg 27, Write-in 0
Monticello Township – Town Supervisor Seat A (3 years): No names on the ballot. Write-in – Brett Holker 53, Scott Douglas 2, Bradley Fyle 1, John Leuer 1, Scott Peterson 1, Shannon Bye 1
Monticello Township – Town Supervisor Seat B (3 years): No names on the ballot. Write-in – Donwin Peterson 50, Scott Douglas 8, John Peterson 2, Fred Patch 2, Barry Hanson 1, Brett Holker 1, Steve Peterson 1
Rockford Township – Town Supervisor Seat A (3 years): Joel Kjome 26, Write-in 1
Stockholm Township – Town Supervisor Seat B (3 years): Andrew Engh 78, Write-in 21.
Stockholm Township – Town Supervisor Seat C (3 years): Dan Gesinger 35, Write-in (71) – Davis Sand 69, Larry DeRosier 2
Stockholm Township – Town Supervisor Seat D (Special Term expiring March 12, 2024): Keaton Danielson 76, Write-in 22
Stockholm Township – Town Clerk (2 years): No names on the ballot. Write-in – Steph Kotila 27, Jody Selseth 6, Larry DeRosier 2, Davis Sand 2, Richard Clack 2, Jody Danielson 1, Jeannie Mages 1, Amanda Zeidler 1, Andrea Meister 1, Stephanie Mattila 1
Victor Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Joe Scherer 88, Write-in 1
Victor Township – Town Supervisor (Special Term expiring March 14, 2023): Troy Lange 54, Edward Johnson 46, Write-in 0
Victor Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Joanna Bakeberg 87, Write-in 9
Woodland Township – Town Supervisor (3 years): Barry Pawelk 23, Write-in 0
Woodland Township – Town Clerk (2 years): Gloria Janikula 22, Write-in 1
