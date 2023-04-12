Jennifer Andreae says she has always viewed members of law enforcement as heroes.
“I thought it would be great to be a part of that,” Andreae said.
So five years ago when Andreae had an opportunity to join the Wright County Sheriff’s Reserve program, she jumped at the chance to sign on.
“It’s given me the opportunity to make a difference in my community- even if its something as simple as uniting a child with their parents at the fair,” Andreae said.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Reserve program is looking for people like Jennifer Andreae who want to make a difference in their communities while joining a family of about 20 other reserve officers, said Reserve Captain, Craig Bad Heart Bull.
The reserve officers donate over 4000 hours annually, Bad Heart Bull said. The officers are not compensated for their work but the group does receive donations from the community events we support to help offset equipment, supplies and training, he said.
“The Wright County Sheriff’s Reserves are an important part of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer.
The Reserves supplement the Sheriff’s Office in its mission to serve and protect Wright County communities, he said.
The deputy reserve program is now in its 45th year, Bad Heart Bull said.
Reserve officers make themselves available at a moment’s notice when they are called out on a search-and-rescue mission, are needed to provide manpower at the scenes of accidents or tragedies, or are needed to cordon off areas in order to shut down areas to vehicle and foot traffic. Reserve officers also help in teaching youth safety classes- including snowmobile and ATV safety- and working the numerous parades, festivals and community events within Wright County. One can even see Wright County reserve officers ringing the bell at Salvation Army kettles during the Christmas season and participating in youth-centered programs such as Shop-with-a-Cop before Christmas, Bad Heart Bull said.
“Our Reserves have a passion to serve their community and a desire to be part of a team that makes a positive impact,” Deringer added.
Every member of the Reserves team has their own reason for joining the program.
Anabel Crowley, who will graduate in June with a law enforcement degree, joined to satisfy a class assignment. Loren Bad Heart Bull was locating to give back in the community in which he was raised. Jeremy Levitt joined to satisfy a life-long desire to be in law enforcement. Craig Bad Heart Bull joined the reserves because of a life-long passion for volunteerism.
Anabel Crowley is one of the program’s newest reserve officers. She recently completed her first year with the reserve team.
Crowley says she would not have known about the Reserves had it not been for her class assignment.
“For me, it’s been a good way see first-hand what policing is all about,” she said.
She’s gained valuable experience that she will put to good use after graduating with her law enforcement degree in June.
Being a member of the reserve program has also been a good way for Crowley to see her community up close and volunteer in that community, she said.
Loren Bad Heart Bull, the brother of Craig Bad Heart Bull, is starting his 10th year with the unit and is the unit’s lieutenant.
Loren says his employer encourages volunteerism. The Reserves have given him a purpose in giving back to his community.
He also had a personal reason for joining the Reserves. When he was younger, Loren Bad Heart Bull had a desire to join the military, but conflicts with that plan pointed his life in a different direction.
“The Reserves have helped me fulfill that desire,” said Loren Bad Heart Bull, who noted that the experience of serving with reserves has impacted his life deeply.
It’s meaningful when you can make what could have been the worst day of someone’s life a day that is more meaningful, Loren Bad Bull said.
“Giving back has impacted me, and I hope it has allowed me to impact others,” Loren Bad Heart Bull said.
Craig Bad Heart Bull has been a member of the Wright County Sheriff’s Reserve program for 14 years.
He has appreciated the opportunity to be a volunteer and the opportunity to be associated with the men and women of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
“Most people don’t to see behind the veil of law enforcement, but as reserve officers we get to see that,” Craig Bad Heart Bull said.
“It’s an honor to be a part of that,” he said.
Anabel Crowley says its an honor to put on the uniform and interact with the community.
She has also appreciated seeing first-hand what law enforcement means to the community.
Jennifer Andreae says being a reserve officer means that she has helped people through some of the most impactful moments of their lives.
“At medical events, we might be helping people through a time that is one of the big moments in their lives,” Andreae said.
“It’s great having a positive role in those events,” she said.
Jeremy Levitt always wanted to be involved in law enforcement.
But life happened,” Levitt said, and he was never in the right place at the right time to pursue law enforcement as a career.
It was four years ago that his wife saw that Wright County was seeking reserve officers. It was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“I’ve always been a “giver” throughout my life, and being a reserve officer allows me to be a giver,” Levitt said.
He enjoys seeing children light up when they see Reserve officers or sheriff’s deputies in uniform.
It’s also satisfying to play a role in returning a lost child to a parent, Levitt said.
Finding their parent, then giving the child a sticker makes them feel so brave,” Levitt said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.