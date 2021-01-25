The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Cathleen June Callender, 38 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.
Justin Charles Olson, 27 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Arthur Douglas Dorn, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree, MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needle, MSD Driving after Revocation and Sherburne County warrants.
Tayler Jane Keating, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
Loriann Mary Ekberg, 54 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Adalynn Rose Hubbell, 33 of Princeton, MN for FEL 1st Degree Drugs - Sale.
Garrett Michal Powers, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Abdiaziz Abdi Ibrahim, 27 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs - Sale, FEL 3rd Degree Possession, FEL Possession of a Handgun and False Information.
Gregory David Leroy Nowlin, 40 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for FEL 1st Degree Drug Possession.
Scott Anthony Beuning, 34 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs.
Matthew Dillon Grimes, 30 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, FEL Drugs 5th Degree, MSD Driving after Revocation, Dakota County and Hennepin County warrants.
John Edward Epperly, 51 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Interfere with 911 Call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Joseph Alan Fridstrom, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
George Michael Graham III, 38 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Bradley Michael Olsen, 30 of Minneapolis, MN 55405 on Sherburne County and State of Wisconsin warrants.
Nicholas Franklin Barrow, 24 of Isanti, MN 55040 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Casey Jelks, 31 of Willmar, MN 56201 on a Redwood County warrant.
Derrick Danielle Gillum, 39 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawn Anthony Reeves, 50 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
