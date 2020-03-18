Representative Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, said she will continue working to represent the citizens of District 29B, even as the Minnesota House of Representatives’ daily operations have been altered amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Minnesota House will remain in session as the state addresses the pressing public health issue surrounding COVID-19, with meetings and floor sessions taking place on an on-call basis until April 14. Alternate means of working will allow the House to respond to the needs of Minnesotans while also fully complying with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines including social distancing, limiting large gatherings, telework, and increased cleaning measures necessitated by COVID-19.
“This is a situation unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetimes, and it underscores the importance of maintaining good communication with the people we serve as Legislators,” said O’Neill. “I will continue working hard for the people of District 29B, while following the safeguards put forward by state and national public health leaders. I would encourage constituents to reach out if there is help I can provide with regards to resources at the state level.”
MDH hotlines are available to assist Minnesotans, including a public line, (651) 201-3920, and a line for questions specifically related to schools and/or childcare, (651) 297-1304. Online resources also are available to help individuals stay up to date:
- MDH’s COVID-19 page: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
- Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 page: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963
- CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Rep. O’Neill can be reached at (651)296-5063 or at rep.marion.oneill@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.