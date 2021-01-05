Minnesota’s 2021 Legislative Session officially began January 5th with Rep. Paul Novotny (R-Elk River) and 133 other state representatives being sworn into office.
“I look forward to getting to work on passing a new, two-year state budget and fighting to end the peacetime emergency,” said Rep. Novotny. “It’s time to allow Minnesota businesses to safely reopen so that we can bring our economy roaring back. With a budget deficit, there is no reason to raise taxes and further harm Minnesotans that have been struggling through the Governor’s devastating shutdowns. Government needs to share in the sacrifice, that’s why I will work to cut wasteful spending and streamline our budget.”
Most of Rep. Novotny’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2021-2022 legislative biennium, Novotny has been appointed to serve on the following committees:
- Human Services Finance and Policy
- Judiciary Finance and Policy
- Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy
Novotny encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns, or ideas. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4237. He can also be contacted via email at rep.paul.novotny@house.mn, or via U.S. Mail at 301 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
