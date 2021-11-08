As we approach this upcoming Veterans Day on November 11, I am reminded of the 370,000 veterans that call Minnesota home. Veterans are some of the strongest members of our society and I am proud of all who have served and the families that support them in their service. Every day I am thankful for their courage and all they have done to protect this great nation, but even more so on Veterans Day.
One hundred years ago, Veterans Day, originally celebrated as Armistice Day, was first declared by President Woodrow Wilson on November 11, 1919. Known at the time as “The Great War”, World War I officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. However, the fighting ended seven months earlier when a temporary cessation of hostilities between Germany and the Allied nations went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For this reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of World War I and became an annual holiday in 1938.
While Armistice Day was originally a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, in 1954, the name was officially changed to Veterans Day, so that “a grateful Nation might pay appropriate homage to the veterans of all its wars who have contributed so much to the preservation of this Nation.”
So, it is my sincere hope that everyone is thankful and will express their thankfulness to those among us who have sacrificed so much in service to our country. Today there are over 20 million veterans nationwide, and to all of them, I want to say, thank you for your service!
You can read more on the history of Veterans Day here, and as always, feel free to contact me with your thoughts and concerns at any time. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-5981 or send an email to Sen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.MN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.