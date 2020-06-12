During this time of crisis, we especially need to think of our seniors. We all hope to spend our golden years pursuing what makes us happy, with the people we love close by. Unfortunately, this future has proven out of reach for too many. The roadblocks are numerous, and as we get older, we require a greater amount of care to stay healthy. Whether we choose to remain at home or move to an assisted living community, every American deserves to age with dignity.
This trying time has taken a devastating toll on our seniors. Now, more than ever, they need our attention and support. That’s why I recently introduced the Senior abuse Training and Offense Prevention Act (STOP Act), which would create a specialized grant program to support law enforcement, first responders, and other community efforts to combat elder abuse. This includes various activities ranging from training, multidisciplinary coordination, and even new divisions dedicated to addressing elder abuse.
Much has been written about elder abuse in the state of Minnesota (including the groundbreaking 2018 investigation by the Star Tribune), with Minnesota proving to be a leader in addressing this horrific crime. I am proud of the reforms that have taken place in the Minnesota Department of Health. Instead of the backlogs experienced by seniors and their families in the past, every report of maltreatment is investigated within two days. Additionally, in 2018 the Department of Health cut their average time to complete an investigation nearly in half.[1]
We also need to make sure that seniors can maintain their quality of life as they get older. For some, that might mean moving to an assisted living facility. However, 90 percent of seniors prefer the option to age in place, continuing to live in the home where they feel comfortable near friends and family, with a higher degree of independence and privacy.[2] The benefits of aging in place are clear. However, health concerns might require that seniors have reliable access to home health services. While nearly 87% of seniors rely on a relative for their care, health care professionals can provide individuals a higher level of care without having to go to the hospital or move to an assisted living facility. [3] That is why I have cosponsored two pieces of legislation, the Home Health Care Planning Improvement Act and the Home Health Payment Innovation Act, to make home care more accessible and affordable, expanding options and choice for those wishing to age in the comforts of their home.
Most importantly though, we need to ensure that wherever Americans age, they are treated with the dignity they deserve. In addition to the obvious wrongdoing evident in any elder abuse, the effects can be long-lasting and insidious, leading to negative health outcomes like anxiety and loneliness. Additionally, victims of elder abuse show increased vulnerability to disease. [4]Any instance of elder abuse is unacceptable and a failure to our seniors.
We must continue to build on the efforts implemented by the State of Minnesota to ensure the safety of our seniors and expand our reach, making sure that elder abuse is a thing of the past for all Americans.
Americans deserve to enjoy their golden years in comfort and happiness. Seniors should look forward to a retirement unburdened, free to enjoy time with friends and loved ones, birthdays and grandchildren, and all the joys of a life well lived.
Tom Emmer, a Republican, represents Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District.
[1] http://www.startribune.com/minnesota-health-department-signals-tougher-stance-on-elder-abuse/505057572/
