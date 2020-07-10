Quarantined on Locke Lake

Entrants in the annual July 4 boat parade on Locke Lake west of Monticello were inspired by something that has affected us all in the first half of 2020- the coronavirus. A fan-favorite of the boat parade gave viewers a look at what it is like being quarantined on the lake. The entrant featured toilet paper, a person dressed as Purell hand sanitizer, a $1,200 stimulus check, virus molecules, and a guest visit by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
