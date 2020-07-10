Quarantined on Locke Lake

Entrants in the annual July 4 boat parade on Locke Lake west of Monticello were inspired by something that has affected us all in the first half of 2020- the coronavirus. A fan-favorite of the boat parade gave viewers a look at what it is like being quarantined on the lake. The entrant featured toilet paper, a person dressed as Purell hand sanitizer, a $1,200 stimulus check, virus molecules, and a guest visit by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments