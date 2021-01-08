Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. He has given many wonderful presentations at our center over the past few years and they have been very well attended. Doug will be joining us live via Zoom on Thursday, January 28 to give a presentation called, “Saving History,” and you can travel with him as he chronicles lost history. With the use of a metal detector and camera, Doug has respectfully recovered and photographed artifacts that help us reconnect to our past. He will bring local history to life. You can come to the center on the 28th for the 1:30 p.m. presentation or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. As with all senior center events, advance registration is required and you can give us a call at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend or if you would like us to email you the Zoom link.
You can also contact us to participate in either or both of two wonderful virtual programs we have coming up. One of these programs is called, Mindful Presence: Compassionate Care for Self and Others. Being fully present to those in our lives with whom we care for can be a challenge, especially in these stressful times. This new, six-week workshop focuses on two parts of the mindful presence process: personal stress management and compassionate care. Each week will explore an aspect of the Mindful Presence Model with hands on practices designed to manage stress and develop skills to be deeply compassionate to others in our lives. This workshop will be offered free of charge by Dr. Steve Hoover, professor from SCSU on six consecutive Wednesdays from 9:00-10:30 a.m. starting January 20 via Zoom. No computer? Talk to me about options.
The second program is called, “Aging Mastery Programs.” Aging Mastery aims to help older people take key steps to improve their well-being, add stability to their lives, and strengthen their ties to the community. You can take part in this program and learn about aging well thru actionable goals, sustainable behaviors, social engagement, and gratitude. This program will be held on Tuesdays, January 19-March 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom and there is no cost. Don’t have a computer? Again, we can help, please talk to me about options.
We are able to offer in person defensive driving classes at our center thru a partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council. People age 55+ completing a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on January 27 and February 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please mail or drop off $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required.
If you are caring for someone with memory loss and are looking for an enjoyable outing, please join us for our monthly Virtual Memory Cafes. A Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. Each month features a fun project. We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on January 20. Please contact the senior center to register. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. You can contact me for more information, 763-295-2000.
The senior center Book Club will be meeting in person at the center on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:30 a.m. The group meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. If you care to join them please call us at 763-295-2000.
Caring for a family member, friend, neighbor? Helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the senior center on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, January 13, from 1:30-3 p.m. This group provides both support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Licensed Social Worker, Becky Allard, is the facilitator and does an excellent job. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
Ali, a nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be at the center on Tuesday, January 12 from 11 a.m. to noon to check blood pressures. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 to let us know you want to come and get your blood pressure checked on the 12th.
Six December Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Dianne Klein, Tom & Barb Liefert, and Marlene Petersen. Marlene’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. You can stop by the center to pick up a January Trivia Contest sheet or access it on our Facebook page.
Well, here we are in 2021. I know that working together we can make it a good year for our senior center!
