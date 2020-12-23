Power outage possible late Wednesday afternoon/evening in Monticello

Power could be lost in Monticello for one to two hours in Monticello do to a problem with Xcel Energy transmission lines in the area.
Xcel Energy informed the City of Monticello that the situation requires Xcel Energy to perform work on its infrastructure in Monticello. That requires taking power offline during the one to two hour repair window.
The exact timing of the outage is subject to change due to the nature of the work and the current weather conditions. Some a
