Polecats too hot to handle for Red Devils

The Monticello Polecats were rocking and rolling Wednesday, June 23 at the Monticello High School baseball field. The Cats welcomed the Red Devils to town and then sent them back home early after their big fifth inning propelled the home side to a 10-0 win in just seven innings.
Alex Otto was on the bump for Monticello and he made it look easy. Otto pitched another gem going all seven innings only giving up two hits with six strikeouts.
“I was keeping them off-tempo. Just kind of mixing in the curveball. Usually (laughs) my curveball isn’t working so well, I’ve been struggling a little bit with command, but today I definitely placed it a lot better and same with my fastball I had a lot more control today,” said Alex Otto.
Nobody would break through until the bottom of the third inning.
With two outs, Brayden Hanson singled home Cole Bovee to open the scoring 1-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Otto helped himself out when he doubled home Michael Olson that increased the lead to 2-0.
The bottom of the fifth was when the game really broke open. The Polecats hung a crooked number on the Red Devils and pretty much iced the game then and there.
Five runs on five hits when all was said and done that was finished off by, who else, but Alex Otto on his RBI triple. Michael Revenig, Calvin Schmitz, Brayden Hanson, and Isaac Frandsen also had hits during the inning.
“He’s pitching really well, but he’s also swinging the bat well,” said Head Coach Gary Revenig on Otto’s play. “He’s an outstanding baseball player.”
The score was 7-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Schmitz made sure it did not stay that way.
Revenig and Bovee started the inning with back to back singles before Schmitz legged out a triple adding two more onto the score. Carson Sawatzke came into the game as a courtesy runner for Schmitz and later scored to add icing to the cake and finish off a 10-0 lead.
Rogers tried to make it interesting in the end. Sam Ripley launched a double to deep left field with one out reach scoring position. The runner got as far as third before Otto got the last out on a ground out to first base and the game was called due to the ten run rule.
Not only did he pitch a complete game shutout, Otto batted two for three with two RBI and a stolen base. Schmitz and Hanson also had two RBI each for the Polecats. Revenig and pinch runner Sawatzke each scored twice.
Only counting league play, it was their seventh straight league victory and they haven’t lost in league play yet. The Polecats are playing red hot.
“The guy’s have been hot at the plate and everyone has been playing well in the field. It’s really awesome. We’re all clicking on all cylinders I think right now,” said Otto.
The defense played well too in just an all around great game from the team. Coach Revenig was very pleased with the total team effort, “Outstanding defense. We had no errors. Lots of ground balls. The infield played really well and we swung the bat really well so it was a fun night.”
Otto had six strikeouts, so the defense put away 15 outs without an error. You can’t ask any more from the defense than that.
With a good mix of young players and veterans on the team the sky’s the limit for the Monticello Polecats.
Redbirds 5, Polecats 0
Isanti beat the Polecats 5-0 on Saturday, June 26. The game was called after seven innings due to rain.
Polecats 13, Bandits 2
An eight run first inning catapulted Monticello to victory on Sunday, June 27. A grand slam by Michael Olson was the biggest led the way to their seven inning victory.
