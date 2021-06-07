People have been asking when the senior center Dinner Program will resume. There is a lot that has to be set in place before we can serve those meals again and believe me, we have been working on it! A big need we have is for volunteers to transport the food from the restaurant to the senior center. What has worked great in the past is to have a food transporter designated for each day of the week that we serve meals. Please call me ASAP at 763-295-2000 if you would be willing to pick up meals each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. The time commitment is actually very minimal, about 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. It does work best to have a vehicle with a hatchback. You can also call me for additional details. This is a vital volunteer role to help make our Dinner Program successful – please consider it.
Please consider signing up to come to a fun event we have scheduled. June is National Strawberry Month, and we are going to celebrate! We will be serving strawberry shortcake and coffee in the community center Mississippi Room at 1 p.m. on the 17th and we hope you can join us. The cost is $3 per person. After enjoying that refreshing treat, people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. You can give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
You can also call the center to sign up for the popular Tasty Tuesday events. The meals are held in the community center Mississippi Room and are served from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. Here is the upcoming menu: June 22 – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll (catered by Russell’s on the Lake); June 29 – sloppy jo, potato salad, chips.
A Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable event where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. Each month features a fun project, and all supplies are provided free of charge. The next meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on June 16. Please contact the senior center to register or for more information. If you’re unable to attend in person, you can join in virtually from your home. Funding for this program is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
One way to participate in events virtually is thru Zoom. Want to learn more about Zoom? Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour while you are in the comfort of your own home. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to me, pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and I will email you the link. This session will be held on June 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Monticello’s Riverfest celebration is a fabulous community event and is back on this year! As an organization, the senior center was asked to help with duck adoptions as a way to raise money to help fund Riverfest. We committed to fill the time slots at Hi-Way Liquors on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25 from noon to 8 p.m. each day. If you can volunteer for a two-hour time slot, please call the center at 763-295-2000. The Riverfest Duck Race will take place on Sunday, July 11 and lots of cash will be given to the winners.
Movies are shown in the community center Mississippi Room at 1 p.m. most Mondays the senior center is open. We may show a new release or a classic and you can call each Monday morning to find out the name of the movie we will be showing that day. There is no charge to attend, and you do not have to sign up in advance.
I want to mention again that although masks are no longer required inside the Monticello Senior Center for fully vaccinated people, they are recommended but not required for people who are not vaccinated. Please keep in mind that some people coming to the center may have chosen not to get the COVID vaccine.
It has been great to see people coming back to play cards at our center. So many smiling faces have been coming in! Just a reminder that people should wash their hands and use hand sanitizer frequently while in the senior center. Not just because of COVID, but also all the other nasty germs that are out there. Hand sanitizing containers are located throughout the center – please use them.
The aroma of fresh coffee in the senior center has never smelled better! If you want a cup and a smile, please stop in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.