Join photographer and historian Doug Ohman for Part 2 of “Influential Women in American History” at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 26. Doug will highlight the lives of some amazing women that left a positive mark on our history. The talk will highlight a number of influential women, some who’s stories have been lost by most Americans. Didn’t see Part 1 of this presentation last month? No worries, you will get a lot of great information by attending this one. Please sign up in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
You can also contact us if you wish to sell your handmade craft items at the senior center Craft Sale on November 6. Vendor registration forms will be accepted starting August 9. There is no charge to reserve an eight-foot space, however donations are accepted. Adults of all ages are able to participate in the Craft Sale. You can either call or stop in the center to reserve a spot.
You can also contact the senior center to reserve your place for the August 13th picnic. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment.
There is no cost for people age 55+ to participate in the senior center Poker Walk. This fun event will take place on Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. People will walk the designated loop in the community center west parking lot 5 times and stop at the Poker Station each time to create a 5-card poker hand. Each person’s completed poker hand will be recorded, and they can enjoy a snack while we wait to see who gets a prize for the best hand. If walking that distance is an issue, no problem, you can still participate. Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000.
You do not have to sign up in advance to come to the senior center Book Club meeting on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. The group will discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. Mary Micke does an excellent job facilitating this group and we sure thank her for her volunteer efforts.
Becky Allard does a great job facilitating our Caregiver Support Group. Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out this group that will meet at the senior center on August 11 from 1:30-3 p.m. Becky provides specialized support and education, and this group is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend so we know whom to expect.
You do not have to let us know in advance if you plan to come and get your blood pressure checked on Tuesday, August 17. This free service is usually offered at our center on the second Tuesday of the month, but nurse Ali had a time conflict and asked that we switch the date. A big thank you goes to Ali and St. Benedict’s Senior Community for providing this valuable service. So, stop by on the 17th any time between 11 a.m. and noon to get your blood pressure checked.
Six July Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Sharon Long. Krisie’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by the center to pick up an August Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
Several senior center card tournaments were held last week. Loren Heckmann was the cribbage tournament winner. Marlo Samuelson came in second place and there was a tie for third between Arlen Pocklington and Ron Torgerson. The bridge tournament winner was Ray Prasch, with Wayne Holbrook coming in second place, and Mary Prasch third. Ann Ramerth was the winner of the last euchre tournament. Norm Olson came in second place and there was a tie for third between Alice Kantor and Alice Ross.
Please keep in mind that COVID mandates and/or direction from our city may affect senior center activities and policies. Hope you all have a great week.
Activities: week of Aug. 6-13:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, Tech Support; 10 a.m. Yahtzee; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. defensive driving class; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner, HOME Program; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon picnic; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Menu the week of Aug. 9:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – BBQ ribs, au gratin potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – no dinner today
