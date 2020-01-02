The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man located deceased on December 29, 2019 in rural Meeker County as Justin Edward Warnke, 34, of Buffalo.
Warnke was found deceased in the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township (Meeker County). Detectives from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office have been and are actively working to determine the specific cause, manner and circumstances of his death, including where he died.
On January 1, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alejandro Vega, 37, of Montrose in connection with this investigation. Vega was booked into the Meeker County jail pending formal charges. Formal charges are expected on Monday, January 6 in Wright County.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.