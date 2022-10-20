I have one last chance to ask you to come to our senior center breakfast fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, October 23.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  Please help spread the word and I’ll see you at the breakfast!

We have another fundraiser coming up in just a couple of weeks that we hope to see you at.  The senior center Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, November 5 in the community center Mississippi Room.  Thousands of craft items will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  The Women of Today will also be hosting a craft sale in the community center on the 5th.  Their sale will be in the gym.  

Load comments