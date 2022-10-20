I have one last chance to ask you to come to our senior center breakfast fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, October 23. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Please help spread the word and I’ll see you at the breakfast!
We have another fundraiser coming up in just a couple of weeks that we hope to see you at. The senior center Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, November 5 in the community center Mississippi Room. Thousands of craft items will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Women of Today will also be hosting a craft sale in the community center on the 5th. Their sale will be in the gym.
There is another fundraiser that the senior center will have taking place on November 5 that we hope to see you at. Sloppy joe lunches will be served in the senior center at the Craft Sale beginning at 10 a.m. and are they ever tasty! The cost is $5 and includes a sloppy joe, chips, pickle, dessert, juice, and coffee.
We would also like to see you at the Halloween party on Monday, October 31. Halloween bingo games will be played starting at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners. When the games are done, you can enjoy some tasty pie. There is no charge to attend, and you are asked to sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, so we know how many people to plan for. Come in costume if you wish.
We wish to pay tribute to a group of people who have helped our country beyond words. Veterans and their significant others are invited to a dinner held in their honor on Friday, November 11 at noon. Spouses of deceased veterans are also invited. Lunch is free and people do not have to sign up in advance. There will be a short program, and performance by the River City Ramblers choir.
There is also no charge for people to attend historian Doug Ohman’s next presentation at our center. His program is called, “Hidden in Plain View, Cemeteries of Minnesota.” You can walk along with Doug as he shares photographs of cemeteries and uncovers stories of the forgotten. Learn where the only Revolutionary War soldier to die in Minnesota is buried. Learn the difference between a cemetery and a graveyard and much more. Doug will give this presentation, using his fascinating photographs, at the center on Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
People age 60+ needing help with legal issues need to make an appointment at our center. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free assistance will be offered on Monday, October 24. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
You can call the senior center if you wish to go on our next casino trip. We will be sharing a bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, November 14 with seniors from the Rogers Senior Center. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4:15 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon.
Chris Maas was the last cribbage tournament winner. Robert Thelen came in second place and Ron Torgerson third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Jim Stewart. There was a tie for second place between Roger Fricke and Katie Sterriker and Sandy Schleif came in third.
The November newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by and pick up a copy. If you live in an apartment building and are able to post a copy, please do so. You can also access the monthly newsletters on the senior center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or on our Facebook page.
