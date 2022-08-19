Wright County will be hosting an open house for residents to see the new Government Center as well as other county facilities from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house will include guided tours of the Government Center, Justice Center, Highway Building and Public Works Building – all on Braddock Avenue NE north of Buffalo. Tours will take place every half hour starting at 4 p.m. with the last tour setting out at 7:30 p.m.

The purpose of the tour will be to inform residents about the county campus on Braddock Avenue NE, where individual departments and offices are located and provide an opportunity to learn what county departments do in the course of their day-to-day work. Most if not all offices will have representatives on hand to answer any questions about their offices.

