Wright County will be hosting an open house for residents to see the new Government Center as well as other county facilities from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house will include guided tours of the Government Center, Justice Center, Highway Building and Public Works Building – all on Braddock Avenue NE north of Buffalo. Tours will take place every half hour starting at 4 p.m. with the last tour setting out at 7:30 p.m.
The purpose of the tour will be to inform residents about the county campus on Braddock Avenue NE, where individual departments and offices are located and provide an opportunity to learn what county departments do in the course of their day-to-day work. Most if not all offices will have representatives on hand to answer any questions about their offices.
The Parks & Recreation and Highway Departments will have kid-friendly opportunities to see some of the equipment they use. The Highway Department will have a snowplow, a backhoe and a grader on display. Parks & Rec will have numerous items on display, including a Polaris Ranger, a one-ton pickup with a chipper box, skid steers, a John Deere cab tractor, a front deck mower, a kayak trailer and the bicycle fleet.
Those who visit all four buildings – cards will be provided that can be stamped at the entrance of each building and drop boxes for the fully stamped cards will be each building when completed – will be eligible for a drawing for a $135 Parks & Recreation gift card. That amount was determined to match the cost of a two-night stay in one of the camper cabins at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, but can also be used toward any Parks & Rec rentals, programming or campsites.
The County Board of Commissioners and Wright County employees look forward to greeting residents and let them get a first-hand glimpse of where county offices and departments are located on the Braddock Avenue campus and learn more about how these offices work for the residents of the county.
