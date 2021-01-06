You are invited to the Online Open House for the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 19 (Main Street) Improvement Project.
Wright County has received federal funding to reconstruct CSAH 19 (Main Street) in the area of the MnDOT State Highway 241 One-Way pairs from Ash Street to Chestnut Street. There is a wide variety of land uses adjacent to the proposed improvements such as commercial, single-family residential, and high-density residential.
The goals of the improvement project include: improve safety; improve roadway geometrics (simplify lane configurations); increase capacity & reduce delays; and provide for existing and future economic growth of the area.
We welcome your comments on the two (2) design options under consideration. Please provide your comments by Friday, January 8, 2021, by clicking on the link provided. We look forward to your input and feedback on this important transportation improvement project! Link to Online Open House for CSAH 19: www.csah19main.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.