One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Big Lake Township.

The crash occurred at 5:15 p,m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 on Highway 25 and West River Street and involved two Big Lake residents.

Destiny Nagengast, 20 of Big Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 25 in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when she rear-ended a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by Harold McWilliams, 84 of Big Lake.

McWilliams had slowed for stopped traffic when he was hit from behind by Nagengast, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Nagengast suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by CentraCare Ambulance to the hospital in Monticello. McWilliams was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

