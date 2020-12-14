One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Big Lake Township.
The crash occurred at 5:15 p,m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 on Highway 25 and West River Street and involved two Big Lake residents.
Destiny Nagengast, 20 of Big Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 25 in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when she rear-ended a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by Harold McWilliams, 84 of Big Lake.
McWilliams had slowed for stopped traffic when he was hit from behind by Nagengast, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Nagengast suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by CentraCare Ambulance to the hospital in Monticello. McWilliams was not injured, according to the State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.