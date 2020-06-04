A 29-year-old East Bethel woman died and her child was injured after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Clear Lake.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. when a vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 10 left the road just before the intersection with Main Avenue and hit a sign.

The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Michelle Phaneuf, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 3-year-old child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

