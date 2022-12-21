Have you ever wished you could bring back the days of old?
I’ve had that feeling this Christmas season as my thoughts have wondered to family traditions of years past.
For the past few years I thought I lost sight of the importance of family traditions after my Dad died in 2015.
No longer would the Hages wear paper crowns and perform in a band of family members that played Christmas songs on little whistles.
Nor would the Hages be enjoying the delicacy of bacon and butter rolled in warm lefse.
But the truth of the matter is, many Christmas traditions died long before with the older generation of grandparents and great aunts and uncles.
Take Christmas trees, for example.
As a child, my dad Ole would load us five kids into the station wagon and head out from South Minneapolis to the St. Paul suburbs on multiple nights during the Christmas season to visit the homes of his aunts and uncles in order to see their Christmas trees. They were my Grandpa Hage’s brothers and sisters- my great-aunts and great-uncles. Their names were Hilder, Manford, Nettie, and Gloria.
We made these visits most of my childhood, and saw some marvelous trees. At my Grandma and Grandpas Hage’s house, I was fascinated as a young boy by the bubblers that helped light up the Christmas tree that always stood tall in front of the living room window.
But were the visits really about seeing Christmas trees?
I don’t think so.
My Dad had a soft spot for family and these visits were probably more about love and togetherness.
Maybe its because I turned 59 last week, but that tradition is all of a sudden important to me.
I’m excited for Friday of this week because my wife Kathy and I are reviving this long-ago tradition of my Dad’s and going to see the trees at the homes of two of my boys- one whom has five trees in his Minneapolis house!
Christmas cards seem to be a lost tradition, too.
They say you get what you give. Because I’ve become lax in Christmas card writing, I receive about five Christmas cards a year- maybe 10.
That’s a big change from my Grandma and Grandpa Hage’s house.
I always marveled at the number of Christmas cards that lined what seemed like every inch of every living room door frame and the living room walls.
As a little boy I was convinced, judging from their Christmas cards, that my grandma and grandpa knew every person in the whole, wide world!
At Christmas time on a coffee table inside my grandparent’s house sat a white, plastic church. It sat in the same corner of the same coffee table as long as I can remember.
As a boy, I was fascinated by that church. It had faux stained glass and a steeple that lit up.
It was also a music box that would play a wonderful version of “Silent Night.”
After my Grandma passed away, we lost track of that church. After my Dad passed away, the church was found in a box while going through things at his house.
Now the little church is sitting on a coffee table at my house during the weeks prior to Christmas. And instead of little Jeff winding up the music box, its my granddaughter Caroline who watches and listens to the church with wide-eyed amazement. I fully understand why.
Growing up at 5844 Elliot Avenue in South Minneapolis, I was lucky enough to live a city block from each set of my grandparents- My Grandma and Grandpa Hage at 5729 Chicago Avenue and Grandma and Grandpa Gangelhoff at 5800 10th Avenue. On 10th Avenue, my Grandma Gangelhoff’s spritz cookies fill my memories.
My paper route ended at my grandma and grandpa’s house, so I was lucky enough to have a couple cookies every day for a couple weeks during the Christmas season.
I can remember the ornate tins that the cookies were kept in, and the rainbow of colored sugars my grandma used to decorate the cookies in the 1970s when most people had only red and green decorating sugars. As a kid, the pinks, aquas, and yellows amazed me. Today, its my sister Amy who has taken over the tradition of being the master Christmas cookie baker and often saves some for me, her older brother.
My sons Jason and Joshua and their families have also become quite the cookie bakers.
They’ve had a great teacher in their Grandpa Kolarik and are creating their own wonderful Christmas memories. They were in the kitchen with their grandparents earlier this week. I can’t wait to try their creations on Christmas Day!
I am reminded daily of Christmas traditions because on my living room wall hangs a painting of a stucco house on a snowy day in December.
My grandmother Emma Hage, in an apron, is standing at the front door. A young Alan Hage carries a fresh-cut Christmas tree up the front steps and into the living room.
Coming up the freshly shoveled sidewalk with a package in hand is Richard Hage. Not too far behind him in a familiar wide-brimmed hat is my grandfather Orville Hage, whose arms are overflowing with presents.
Standing in the middle of the snow-filled yard is a young Ole Hage (my Dad), wearing a stocking cap and ready to launch a snowball at his unsuspecting older brothers.
The picture on my living room wall is 71 years old now. It was painted in 1951 by my uncle and godfather Alan Hage, the same young man carrying that Christmas tree into the house.
I walked up those same front steps for decades to celebrate Christmas Eve with family members.
But I never carried a Christmas tree into grandma and grandpa’s house.
This year we carried a Christmas tree into our house.
But there was no trip to the tree farm with our family fighting the wind and snow picking out the perfect Christmas tree.
We didn’t take a saw to cut down the tree, either.
Instead, we sat in the warmth of our living room where we picked out a tree- an artificial tree- online.
When it came time to pick up the tree, it was from an online pick-up stall at Target.
We named the tree Ol’ 79 after the product code on the side of the box. We had to laugh not too long after getting our tree because two of our three boys purchased Ol’ 79s this year, too.
Times have sure changed since I first experienced many of my original Christmas traditions.
Long gone are the days when my brother, three sisters, and I went to my grandma and grandpa’s house to celebrate Christmas.
So too, are the days when my Dad had become the grandpa and my boys visited his house on Christmas Eve.
Now, I’m the grandpa, and my grandchildren Oliver and Caroline come to our house to spend Christmas Eve with their grandparents.
In reality, I guess Christmas traditions are not gone. They have evolved and involve different people.
Yes, the traditions are different, but in their own little ways, they are still the same.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
