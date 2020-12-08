Tyler Sinclair MT

Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

Big Lake Police Officer holds an engraved baseball bat and baseball cap after being recognized by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety as a DWI all-star on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in the city council chambers.

 

Big Lake Police Officer Tyler Sinclair has left the department after almost four years on the job in Big Lake.

Sinclair has left to join the police department in Coon Rapids, Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf told members of the Big Lake City Council at its Nov. 25 meeting.

Sinclair worked the night shift, and was a pilot in the BLPD’s  UAV Program,. Last year Sinclair completed training as a Drug Recognition Examiner and in August was recognized as a DWI All-Star by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The Big Lake City Council took fast action in replacing Sinclair.

Timothy Mikelson, a police officer in Hendersonville, Missouri was hired to replace Sinclair. Mikelson was the top -ranked candidate in the police department’s October recruitment process.

