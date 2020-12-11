You are the owner of this article.
Officer Kalla recognized for 5 years of service

Joe Kalla 5 years

Big Lake Police Officer Joe Kalla has reached the five-year milestone of employment with the police department. On Wednesday, Dec. 10, Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen recognized Kalla for his years of service during the bi-monthly meeting of the Big Lake City Council.

