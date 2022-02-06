Conveniently located off I-94 in Monticello, Minnesota, Nuss Truck & Equipment has opened a new location for all your truck and equipment needs. Providing sales, service, and parts: this new storefront makes available all the best that the family-owned business has to offer.
“This is a strategic location in a growing community,” said Greg Nuss, Executive Vice President and COO. “We have expanded our service area and second-to-none industry expertise into Central Minnesota and the West Metro area. We are proud of our world-class customer service and our commitment to our employees.”
Stop by to take advantage of the unparalleled truck and equipment maintenance and repair services. New and used trucks, trailers, and construction equipment are all available for purchase, including dealership sales for Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Nuss also offers financing options and a lease and rental program for those seeking alternate solutions. Nuss celebrated the grand opening on January 20, 2022. Stay tuned for the upcoming spring open house event.
As a result of the expansion, Nuss is building their workforce and hiring for truck and equipment sales, service technicians, and parts representatives. Nuss is a leader with a trusted legacy in the truck and equipment industry.
The new Nuss Location is at 3499 Chelsea Road West, Monticello. John Sertich is the general manager. Store hours are: Parts and Service: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sales: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
With nine locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Nuss Truck & Equipment is the region’s largest dealer of new and used Mack and Volvo trucks, and Volvo construction equipment. Established in 1959, Nuss has become a leading provider of service, parts, trailers, rentals and custom-engineered solutions for the trucking and construction industries. Nuss has headquarters in Rochester and Roseville.
