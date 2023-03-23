Xcel Energy will begin powering down its Monticello nuclear power plant after monitoring on Wednesday showed new water from the original leak has reached the groundwater, the company announced on the evening of Thursday, March 23.

The new leakage amounts to hundreds of gallons, far less than the 400,000 gallon leak in November 2022 that the company announced on Thursday, March 16.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments