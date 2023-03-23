Xcel Energy will begin powering down its Monticello nuclear power plant after monitoring on Wednesday showed new water from the original leak has reached the groundwater, the company announced on the evening of Thursday, March 23.
The new leakage amounts to hundreds of gallons, far less than the 400,000 gallon leak in November 2022 that the company announced on Thursday, March 16.
The amount of water that has leaked into the groundwater is a small amount, the company said in a prepared statement. Xcel Energy officials continued to assure the Monticello community its safety is not being impacted by the new leak.
“While the leak continues to pose no risk to the public or the environment, we determined the best course of action is to power down the plant and perform the permanent repairs immediately,” said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, in a prepared statement. “We are continuing to work with and inform our state, federal, city and county leaders in the process.”
Xcel Energy will begin powering down its Monticello plant on Friday, March 24 to allow it to more quickly perform the repairs needed to permanently resolve a leak of water containing tritium at the plant, company officials stated. Xcel Energy does not anticipate any impacts to customers’ electric service from powering the plant down early.
After identifying the source of the leak late last year, which poses no health and safety risk to the local community or the environment, Xcel Energy implemented a short-term solution to capture water from the leaking pipe and reroute it back into the plant for re-use. This solution was originally designed to prevent any new tritium from reaching the groundwater until the company could install a replacement pipe during a regularly scheduled refueling outage in mid-April, company officials stated.
After detecting the leaking of additional water from the original leak location, plant operators discovered the temporary solution was, over the past two days, no longer capturing 100% of the leaking water.
However, the new leakage will not materially increase the amount of tritium the company is working to recover and does not pose any risk to health or the environment, company officials stated.
The schedule for resuming operation at the plant is still to be determined. The plant is also scheduled to begin its refueling process this spring, with maintenance and construction projects taking place that can only be completed when the plant is not operating. Refueling and plant maintenance will improve the reliability of equipment at the plant and help to ensure that Monticello continues to provide safe, clean, and reliable power to the region.
Xcel Energy on Thursday night reiterated that ongoing monitoring from over two dozen on-site monitoring wells confirms that the leaked water remains fully contained on-site and has not been detected beyond the facility or in any local drinking water. State agencies continue to monitor Xcel Energy’s remediation work to ensure the continued safety of the local community and surrounding environment. To date, Xcel Energy has recovered about 32% of the tritium released and will continue recovery over the course of the next year.
