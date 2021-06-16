State Representative Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, recently joined the Minnesota Civil Air Patrol's Legislative Squadron. Rep. Novotny was presented a certificate of membership at a ceremony held on June 10th.
Joining Rep. Novotny at the ceremony was MN Wing Vice Commander, Lt. Col. Paul Prior, Col. Kevin Silwenski, Wing Government Affairs Advisor, and one of his constituents, 2nd Lt. Joe Calandra.
The Minnesota Civil Air Patrol supports communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development, and the promotion of air, space and cyber power.
