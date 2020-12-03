ST. PAUL – State Representative Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, on Wednesday was elected by his colleagues to serve as an assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans during the upcoming biennium.
This is the first time that Novotny, who is entering his second term, has been elected to a leadership position.
“It is an honor to earn the respect and trust of my House Republican colleagues and I look forward to serving in a leadership role during the upcoming legislative session,” said Rep. Novotny. “2020 has been difficult for Minnesotans and this year’s legislative session will be one of the most consequential in recent years as we enact a new state budget and help restore our economy and undo the damage caused by Governor Walz's shutdowns.”
Novotny’s selection was one of several posts House Republicans filled on Wednesday as the caucus elected its new leadership team. Rep. Kurt Daudt of Crown, whom House Republicans elected last month to continue serving as their minority leader, appointed Rep. Anne Neu-Brindley of North Branch to continue serving as the deputy minority leader. She has served that post for the past two years.
Rep. Barb Haley of Red Wing was elected caucus whip, while Novotny and fellow Republican Reps. Dave Baker of Willmar, Peggy Bennett of Albert Lea, Jim Nash of Waconia, Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring, Peggy Scott of Andover, and Paul Torkelson of Hanska all were elected as assistant minority leaders. Rep.-elect Bjorn Olson of Elmore was elected to serve as the freshman member of the House GOP leadership team.
The 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 5 in St. Paul.
