From Sherburne County-
Based on consultation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management Departments, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health, it has been determined that the best course of action is to separate a portion of the burning vehicle stack and let it burn itself out. Firefighters, and plant personnel are strategically and methodically protecting a separate and bigger part of stacked vehicles with a fire break in the hopes that the entire inventory of vehicles won’t burn. That also protects buildings on the property, including a main source of power to the company. This decision is based on the fact that water resources from Becker and surrounding areas are being rapidly depleted. The resulting fire will be more intense and will produce more black smoke, but the plume is expected to rise higher into the air and travel farther before dissipating. Based on all of those factors, it was decided to protect firefighters’ health and buildings on the property. 02/19/20 6:00pm Becker’s fire and police departments, and numerous fire departments from around Minnesota, are continuing to fight a large fire at Northern Metals Recycling. Fire investigators believe that the fire could last several more days. Testing has been done on stormwater at the company site in Becker and Northern Metals has hired a certified third-party consultant at the request of the incident management team, and per state statute, agreed to perform additional testing, including collection, analysis and evaluation of air samples. Based on the work of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Health and local emergency managers, residents currently are not being asked to evacuate. Residents are asked to stay away from the immediate area of the fire. The state has provided advice on how to prevent firefighting runoff from reaching surface waters. There is no concern about contamination at this point.
Smoke can cause irritation or respiratory symptoms, which can be more harmful to sensitive populations such as children or those with asthma. Large fires such as these can produce irritating smoke and gases that may harm people's health if they are exposed to too much smoke or exposed for long periods. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health recommend that people who have concerns about their health should seek advice from a medical care professional. In the meantime, advice to shelter in place or move away from the source of the smoke is the right advice for nearby occupants. The MPCA and Minnesota Department of Health are supporting local emergency managers. Becker Police Department continues to be the lead agency in this incident. Any updates will be posted to the police department's Facebook page.
