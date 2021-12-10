Nordic Brewing Company invites the community to attend its new “Nordic Winter Market” for a festive weekend of local holiday shopping and craft beer. An indoor pop-up holiday market will feature local artisans and small businesses for a nice variety of gift shopping. The brewery will also launch its unique new seasonal winter ale.
Event Highlights:
Brewer Matt Belz has created a unique Minnesota rendition of a traditional Nordic Yule Beer which evokes the rich and cozy flavors of the holiday season. Inspired by the traditions of a Nordic “Juleøl” (“Yule Ale” in Norwegian) of Scandinavia, Monticello’s Nordic Brewing Company imported a strain of an old Norwegian yeast which really sets this beer apart from other local craft beers. Then with its robust flavor of winter spices, rich barley malt and smooth, slightly sweet, yet nutty and balanced dark beer profile – much like other seasonal Winter Ales and Christmas Ales made around the world – Nordic Brewing Company’s Yule Beer will be a holiday favorite for many a beer connoisseur.
Market Vendors:
Visitors can shop in the popup holiday market from Minnesota vendors: AromaWell, Betty Lou Designs, Humble Heart, Lil Bit of Hygge, The Modern Remedy, Nordikk Butikk, Red Bone Adornments, True North Home Goods, Watson’s Gourmet and Will Capron Knives.
Accessibility:
This event is FREE to attend and family friendly. Attendees must be 21+ in order to drink alcohol.
Nordic Winter Market at Nordic Brewing Company
Friday 12/10/2021 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm (weather permitting)
Saturday 12/11/2021 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm
Sunday 12/12/2021 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm
Nordic Brewing Company, 530 Cedar Street, Monticello, MN 55362
