Wright County Logo MT

The Wright County Board of Commissioners will not be meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10 as the commissioners will be attending the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Annual Conference Dec. 9-11 at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

The meeting was officially cancelled earlier this year because of the AMC Conference conflict, as well as there being five Tuesdays in December. Whenever there is a month with five Tuesdays, one of those dates is eliminated for a board meeting.

The board will next convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Load comments