The Wright County Board of Commissioners will not be meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10 as the commissioners will be attending the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Annual Conference Dec. 9-11 at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
The meeting was officially cancelled earlier this year because of the AMC Conference conflict, as well as there being five Tuesdays in December. Whenever there is a month with five Tuesdays, one of those dates is eliminated for a board meeting.
The board will next convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.