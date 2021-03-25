On March 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Officer Guy Chaffee observed a vehicle with a male driver he recognized from prior involvements as having a suspended driver’s license. Officer Chaffee also observed a female passenger later identified as Karen Nilson (Age 38 – Maple Grove, MN).
Officer Chaffee initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants. Officer Chaffee confirmed the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. While speaking with the occupants, Officer Chaffee detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Nilson denied smoking marijuana. As Officer Chaffee had the occupants exit the vehicle the odor became stronger.
Officer Chaffee asked Nilson if she had anything on her person that he should know about. Nilson responded by pulling out a baggie containing a green leafy substance. The substance later field tested positive for marijuana and weighed 6.9 grams.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a bag containing a glass pipe with white residue commonly used to consume methamphetamine. Nilson’s billfold containing her identification was also located in the bag. A second bag with white and teal colors was located behind the passenger seat that contained two plastic baggies. One of the baggies contained a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The other baggie contained a tan powder substance suspected to be heroin. The white crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.1 grams.
Nilson was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Nilson provided a Mirandized statement in which she stated the teal and white bag was hers. Nilson stated the tan substance in the baggie was heroin and she had purchased it a couple days prior. Due to concerns about other dangerous substances possibly being in the heroin mixture, it was not field tested. The heroin weighed .4 grams.
Nilson was charged by criminal complaint with; Two (2) counts of Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
