New restaurant gathers community around local food menu in Buffalo

Kristi Varner has returned to her roots in Buffalo to open Gather Kitchen, a new fast casual restaurant serving locally sourced dishes. A farmer, forager and chef, Varner has worked for James Beard nominated chefs in Portland, Ore., and Minneapolis during her 20-year career. That experience, plus help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s (SWIF) Microenterprise Loan Program, got Varner started in this new venture.
Gather Kitchen opened its doors Oct. 24 on Central Avenue downtown, with a take-out only menu for the time being. A soup and sandwich shop at heart, Varner’s menu highlights seasonal foods from local farmers, like a bisque spotlighting butternut squash from nearby Mana Gardens. A pastry chef by training, she’s also introduced a breakfast starring homemade biscuit sandwiches.
“Part of what I wanted to do was build community around food. We’re bringing together local farmers and food purveyors so everyone can enjoy what this bountiful community has to offer,” Varner said.
In the future, Varner hopes to host fine dining “pop ups” in the evening as well as adding a mobile kitchen for spring, summer and fall. Loan funds from SWIF gave her the working capital to get up and running.
“Kristi is bringing so much back to her hometown by starting this business, and we wanted to help her do that,” said Jackie Turner, SWIF Economic Development Officer.
Loan programs have been a key function of SWIF since its inception to support communities and businesses throughout southwest Minnesota. In 2001, microlending was added to existing programs as a tool to support small businesses and people looking for self-employment opportunities.
Microloan clients receive free technical assistance from SWIF staff to improve their business management skills. Areas of support include business planning and financials analysis, QuickBooks training, marketing assistance and other training opportunities for the life of the loan.
This microloan program receives funding assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, contact SWIF at 800-594-9480, 320-587-4848 or loans@swifoundation.org.
