Back in 2019 the U..S. News & World Report ranked Minnesota No. 3 on its annual list of the best states.They skipped the ranking in 2020 during our pandemic-ridden year but their report for 2021 came out Tuesday and Minnesota moved up to No. 2 behind Washington, the top state on the 2019 list.
Every year, it seems, Minnesota either tops lists that rank the 50 states in various categories, or is near the top, such as in the newest report. You could make a case that it is an accident if it happened once or twice but it happens year after year.
The magazine uses 71 metrics in eight categories and 20 subcategories to determine its rankings, making it a fairly far-ranging study rather than just a fly-by-night operation. Do Minnesotans, who often criticize their state, agree? I'm 1,700 miles away, otherwise I'd make an unscientific study to see what Minnesotans think of the study.
The top 15 states include all five of the states that used to be referred to as the Upper Midwest — Minnesota , Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. The top 15: 1. Washington, 2. Minnesota, 3. Utah, 4. New Hampshire, 5. Idaho, 6. Nebraska (close to the Upper Midwest), 7. Virginia, 8. Wisconsin, 9. Massachusetts, 10. Florida (the only southern state in the top 10, a surprising No. 3 in education), No. 11 Vermont, No. 12 Iowa, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 North Dakota, and No. 15 South Dakota.
Minnesota has been in the top 3 the past four years, including No 2 in 2018 and No. 3 in 2017. One of the categories used in 2018 was quality of life and Minnesota, as it always has in rankings by other groups, was ranked No. 2 in quality of life in 2018. You could argue if you're from a competing state that these studies are only snapshots. But if you continually rank high it's likely accurate.
Minnesota's highest rank in the eight categories came under the heading of Opportunity, where it was ranked No. 2. No. 1 Washington ranked only 25th n that category but was in single digits in five of the eight categories, including third in Infrastructure. Minnesota was ninth in that category which takes into consideration bridges, public transportation, power grids and broadband, among other subcategories.
The No. 2 ranking in Opportunity could be traced to performance in poverty, housing affordability, equality for women, minorities and people with disabilities.
The state is ranked No. 16 in Health Care, No. 17 in Education, No. 15 in Economy, No. 21 in Fiscal Stability, No. 15 in Crime and Corrections, and No. 10 in Natural Environment.
I would have thought it might be higher in natural environment and, now that the latest budget forecast showed Minnesota to be doing very well, I imagine Minnesota would move up in the Fiscal Stability listings. To show a surplus instead of a projected shortfall was quite a surprise last month in the Gopher State. Things weren't nearly as bad as some Democrats had been telling us.
Florida has climbed steadily the past few yeas, rising from 13th two years ago to 10th, largely on the strength of a No 3 rating in education. That's a surprise to me because when I first visited the state more than 30 years ago, Florida was said -— especially by Floridians with whom I talked — to be at the bottom of the barrel. Maybe the state's decision to use its lottery to fund education has paid off.
Just in case you are interested, Louisiana is No. 50, a spot it has held consistently. The other bottom five are Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia and Alabama.
Except for three years in the Army in the 1960s Minnesota has been the only state I have lived in. Through the years I could probably be classified as a "homer", one who talked about how good the quality of life was in Minnesota, although realizing there were some shortcomings. But I think the year-after-year high rankings of the state by different entities around the country does prove that the quality of life in our state is pretty good.
Sometimes it's difficult to see the forest because of the trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.