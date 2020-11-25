In order to expand access to free, “no barrier” COVID-19 testing, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is opening a new testing site in Hutchinson on Monday, November 30.
In addition to the new testing sites, the COVID-19 Test at Home program is also available to all Minnesotans across the state. This is an expansion from the pilot, which was previously made available in 23 counties and the Red Lake Nation.
All of the new testing sites, as well as the mail order program, offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not and does not require insurance. They will stay in operation until at least the end of the year to provide sustained testing capacity across the state.
The Hutchinson location is at the Hutchinson National Guard Armory, 1200 Adams Street SE. Pre-registration is recommended to avoid long lines or waits. The pre-registration link is https://www.primarybio.com/r/hutchinson.
“As law enforcement officers we do everything we can to protect and serve the community, and we need the help of our neighbors to do their part in keeping all of us healthy,” said Hutchinson Policy Chief Tom Gifferson. “The more we can test, the better we can get a handle on this virus’ presence in our community, and hopefully slow the spread. I appreciate the state directing resources to help the people of Hutchinson and surrounding communities by giving them one more opportunity for fast and convenient testing.”
The sites at National Guard Armories are staffed by members of the Minnesota National Guard. Nearly 100 members of the National Guard are being deployed to provide support with logistics, registration, check in and check out, supply management and transportation. These sites will replace the “pop-up” style of community testing events, which for the past several months would arrive in a community for 2-3 days of testing.
