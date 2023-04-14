work zone MT

Every spring, construction begins in earnest on that season’s road and bridge projects. As part of the start of the construction season, state Departments of Transportation observe National Work Zone Awareness Week. This year the awareness week will be conducted April 17-21 with a different theme each day.

Wright County Assistant Highway Engineer Chad Hausmann said that Work Zone Awareness Week is a reminder of the dangers that can be presented by drivers not paying attention in work zones and workers being in such close proximity to traffic moving by – often at a fast pace.

