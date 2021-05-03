Twenty people came to the center last week to watch a pre-recorded presentation by Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer Doug Ohman. We will be showing another one of Doug’s pre-recorded presentations called, “They Chose Minnesota,” as he takes you on a virtual tour through the eyes of the immigrants. What drew them to the North Star state? Where did they settle? Doug will highlight stories and history from many of the immigrant groups that made this their home. You can watch this program on the community center big screen on Wednesday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required, and you can call us at 763-295-2000 to tell us you plan to attend. Come and enjoy Doug’s interesting pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! This and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
Our National Apple Pie Day event will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 in the community center Mississippi Room. We hope you can join us for a slice of apple pie, topped with ice cream, and served with piping hot coffee all for just $3. As with all senior center events, advance registration is required. Space is limited, so sign up soon if you wish to attend.
Our Tasty Tuesday events also take place in the community center Mississippi Room. The meals are served in the community center Mississippi Room from 11:30 a.m. to noon, where we can safely distance. Please sign up at the senior center at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. Here is the upcoming menu: May 11 – hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable (catered by VFW Post 8731); May 18 – sloppy jo, cole slaw, chips; May 25 – hot dog, beans, pickle.
Another senior center event involving food will take place at Ellison Park, next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Friday, May 21. Contact the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your place at our first picnic of 2021. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment. Space is limited, so sign up soon if you want to come to the picnic.
Want to learn more about Zoom? Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and the link will be emailed to you. This free session will be held on May 14 at 1:30 p.m.
There is no cost for people to come to the senior center to get their blood pressure checked. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center on Tuesday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to noon to check blood pressures. As with all senior center events, you do have to register in advance, 763-295-2000.
You should also register in advance if you wish to join in on the next senior center Book Club meeting. The group will get together on Wednesday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read, “The Color Purple,” and to pick up the next group book read. If you want to participate via Zoom, just let me know and I will email you the link.
There is no cost for caregivers to get some help at our center. Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at our senior center on May 12 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
We have another program at our center that benefits caregivers as well as their loved one. A Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. Each month features a fun project. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on May 19. Please contact the senior center to register or for more information. If you're unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. Funding for this program is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Eight April Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, Bernice Nathe, and Marlene Petersen. Paul & Dianne’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by the center to pick up a copy of the May Trivia Contest sheet if you like a challenge.
Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.