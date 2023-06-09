Bail has been set at $2 million for an Albertville man accused of killing a Rush City-area man after pouring gas on the man and intentionally setting him on fire.

Dallas Raymond Evenstad, 34 of Albertville, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the fire at a residence in Fish Lake Township in Chisago County.

