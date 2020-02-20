Almost 50 people attended the presentation that professional photographer Doug Ohman’s gave at our center last month. He will be back again soon. The First Ladies story continues with Doug sharing the stories around how the title “First Ladies” was coined. We will learn about the ladies who wanted and those who did not want to become presidential wives. Doing this will offer a glimpse into the personal lives and relationships of the First Families. This presentation will conclude with the role of the First Ladies during some of our nation’s most difficult chapters. Please sign up by calling us at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend this interesting presentation at the center on Friday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, February 25 is the day that Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center to assist people age 60+ with cutting their toenails. The nurses will be at our center on from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the 25th and there is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service. Appointments are not required, and people can simply sign in when they come in the center on the day of the foot clinic.
There is no charge for people to come and watch the movies we show each month on the community center’s big screen. We will be showing the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which hasn’t even been released on DVD yet, on February 26 at 1 p.m. Lloyd Vogel is tasked with creating a profile of Fred Rogers, the creator and star of the successful children's program, “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.” He dutifully goes to the studio where his subject is filming his show, and soon enough, he is sitting down with him, asking him probing questions. However, Fred (Tom Hanks) seems to have a different plan in mind. The interviewee suddenly becomes the interviewer, and he starts to help the writer sent for him in unexpected ways. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is rated PG and freshly popped corn will be served.
Thursday, February 27 is the date of the next senior center dance, which will be held at VFW Post 8731. Michael James & Midi will provide the music from 1-4 p.m. The $7 admission charge includes a lunch served at 3 p.m. and prize drawings. If you like old time music, we hope to see you there.
If you like the Minnesota Vikings, you may want to go on a fun trip we have coming up. You can take a guided tour of the Vikings Museum, located next to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, on April 9. The museum has a 360-degree video theater, multiple interactive exhibits and hundreds of historical artifacts. Fans will learn insider details of the franchise throughout its 50+ year history. After the guided tour, take time to revisit exhibits of special interest to you and browse thru the Minnesota Vikings Locker Room Store. Lunch will be at Casper’s Cherokee Restaurant and includes a chicken entrée, tossed salad, baked potato with sour cream, rolls, beverage, and dessert. The last stop of the day will be at Abdullah’s Chocolate Store in Apple Valley to purchase candy and other gift items. The cost of $69 per person includes transportation, tours, lunch, and escort. The bus will depart the community center at 8:45 a.m. and return at about 4:45 p.m. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for this trip.
People don’t have to call us to sign up for the support groups we offer at the senior center. The Caregiver Support Group will be meeting at our center from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. The group is facilitated by staff from Great River Faith in Action and offers both support and education.
Duane Georges was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Robert Thelen came in second place and Bill Lansing and Myron Nesdahl tied for third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Bob Mueller. Loren Heckmann came in second place and Marian Feather third.
The March newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by and pick one up for you and a friend and take an extra copy to post somewhere for us if you can.
It may be cold outside, but it’s nice and warm in the senior center. Stop by for a cup of coffee or to participate in one of our many activities. Check out our newest – the shuffleboard table!
Activities the week of February 20-27:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; 10:30 a.m. America’s First Ladies Part II presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. bridge tournament
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament foot clinic; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 10:15 a.m. Bikinis trip; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Movie Matinee, Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only);; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of February 24:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – fried fish, au gratin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – BBQ beef sandwich, pasta salad, pickle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.