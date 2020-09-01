Eighteen people attended the movie we showed in the community center Mississippi Room last month. We can very safely space people out in that room so more people can attend. Because watching a movie can be a lot of fun and people are looking for something to do socially, we will show movies on the Mondays the center is open in September at 1 p.m. The movie may be a new release or a memorable classic. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings at 763-295-2000 to find out which movie will be shown. I invite you to call us to register to come and watch one or all of the Movie Mondays features.
We want to invite people experiencing memory loss and their caregivers to attend a fun virtual event. A Virtual Memory Cafe is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home! We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! The meetings will be on September 30 at 1 pm and October 21 at 1 p.m. Please contact the senior center to register for either or both. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. Funding for these programs is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant. Please call me if you would like more information.
I mentioned that the HOME Program is able to help people with Zoom meetings and want to let you know that program can help with a whole lot more than that. Free tech support is available to help you with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV system. Our HOME Program now offers phone and in-home support to help you have a better experience with the technology in your home! Contact Joe Kaul at 763-416-7969 or j.kaul@seniorcommunity.org for details. And remember, this is a free service!
The senior center’s HOME Program can also assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, lawn mowing, painting, general yard work, etc. Staff take precautions to ensure safety.
These services are available for Monticello and Big Lake residents. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information, or apply online at https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form for more information about this very beneficial service.
You can call the senior center to sign up to come to Dog Day Thursdays. The meal will include a hotdog, bag of chips, pickle, ice cream cup, and bottle of water—the cost is only $4! Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Thursday in September. The hot dogs will be grilled, and the meals served in the patio area outside the Mississippi Room. You can eat outside, in the Mississippi Room, or pick up your meal curbside to take with you. Eating areas will be set to adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing rule, so numbers are limited. You do need to contact the senior center to reserve your meal by 1 p.m. the Wednesday before you wish to eat. Please bring a check or exact payment of $4 with you when you come to eat.
You can also give us a call if you want to get your blood pressure checked. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at our center on Tuesday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service and everyone is welcome.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held at our center on Wednesday, September 9 from 1:30-3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated and offers both support and education. As with all senior center activities, people do have to contact us to register in advance, 763-295-2000.
Let us know if you plan to come to the Book Club meeting on Thursday, September 10. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read and will pick up the new one.
There is still time to sign up to participate in the senior center Poker Walk. This event will take place in the community center west parking lot on Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Participants will walk around the parking lot collecting five playing cards. Each person’s poker hand needs to be recorded, and the winning hand gets a prize!
Nominees are needed to fill three seats on the Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors. These are three-year terms, which begin January 1, 2021. The election will take place on September 25. Nominees need to turn in a Letter of Intent by September 16, and those letters are available at the center. Please call and talk to me if you want to know more about the responsibilities of being a board member.
Seven August Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct. They were submitted by Linda Blesi, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, Tom & Barb Liefert, Bernice Nathe, and Pete Stupar. The Liefert’s sheet was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. The September Trivia Contest sheets are available at the center, on our Facebook page, and our page on the city of Monticello’s website.
The senior center will be closed on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day. I hope you all have a great holiday weekend.
