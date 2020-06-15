A 51-year-old St. Bonifacius man will killed in a motorcycle-car crash Saturday, June 13.
At approximately 6:28 PM Wright County deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 17 SE and 110thStreet SE in Franklin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived and found a motorcycle and the driver, identified as William Scott II, age 51, from St. Bonifacius, on the ground near the intersection. Deputies and emergency medical personnel provided care to Scott who was transported by ambulance to Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia for serious injuries. Scott later died at the hospital. Deputies determined through their investigation that a Chevrolet Blazer being driven by Keith Kokesch, age 52, from Watertown, pulled into the intersection from 110th ST. SE to go north on County Road 17 SE and pulled in front of the motorcycle being driven by Scott who was travelling south on County Road 17 SE. Keith Kokesch was not injured during the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
